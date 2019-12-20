Quilling Selander Suit Filed Too Late, Texas Justices Rule

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 3:55 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court said Friday that a former Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser PC client waited too long to sue the firm over bad advice related to his work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The client, Oscar Renda, had argued that although he filed suit 11 years after getting the allegedly bad advice from Quilling Selandar's Brian W. Erikson, his suit should be considered timely because he sued just seven months after being hit with a judgment in the dispute with the Corps. But the court sided with the firm, ruling the dispute didn't trigger the Hughes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS