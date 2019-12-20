Texas Justices Say No 'Good Faith' Without 'Diligent' Probe

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:37 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday found a Stanford International Bank Ltd. investor who suspected fraud but didn't investigate before the bank’s $7 billion Ponzi scheme unraveled can’t claim “good faith” to avoid returning $79 million he withdrew before the collapse. The court ruled Stanford investor Gary Magness had a duty under Texas law to investigate once he gained information that something fraudulent was happening at Stanford and rejected his argument that if he had investigated he could not have uncovered the Ponzi scheme. “Magness’s proposed rule does not acknowledge his actual knowledge of facts that raised a suspicion of fraud,”...

