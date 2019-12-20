Nasdaq Wins $78M For Fund Co.'s ‘Blatant’ Contract Breach

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 6:16 PM EST) -- An exchange-traded fund manager owes Nasdaq Inc. over $78 million after it wrongly pocketed fund profits instead of handing them over to Nasdaq, a New York federal judge said Friday. Following a 10-day bench trial, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer found that ETF Managers Group LLC and its parent company, Exchange Traded Managers Group LLC, “blatantly” breached its contracts with Nasdaq regarding ownership of the funds’ profits. “ETFMG blatantly violated its written contracts with Nasdaq by breaching a core contractual obligation: to relinquish to Nasdaq the fund profits it owed to Nasdaq and PureShares,” Judge Engelmayer wrote in the 166-page...

