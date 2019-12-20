Abu Ghraib Prisoners Ask Justices To Deny Immunity Case

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 10:26 PM EST) -- Former prisoners who allege they were tortured by U.S. military personnel and staff of a CACI International unit during the Iraq War have told the U.S. Supreme Court that the company can't immediately appeal orders denying it immunity, because the orders rely on disputed facts that are integral to the prisoners' claims. The Abu Ghraib prisoners — led by Suhail Najim Abdullah Al Shimari — said in a brief filed on Thursday that the high court should not take up CACI Premier Technology Inc.'s petition, because the Fourth Circuit's ruling that it didn't have the authority to take an immediate appeal over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS