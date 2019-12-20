Texas Justices Won't Toss Firm From Rodeo Owners' Battle

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 7:48 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Texas on Friday ruled that Fort Worth-based law firm Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP can stay in the fight over which group of owners will control the city's iconic honky-tonk and rodeo venue Billy Bob's Texas. The court found that Kelly Hart had no conflict of interest in representing both Billy Bob's Texas Investments LLC and a group of its owners, even though the suit was filed by another owner, Murrin Brothers 1885 Ltd., on behalf of the company. The company is listed in the lawsuit as both a derivative plaintiff and a defendant. Justice James D....

