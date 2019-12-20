Top PTAB Panel Sets Printed Publication Rules For IPRs

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 6:00 PM EST) -- The panel that sets precedent for the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruled Friday that in order for printed publications like textbooks to be used to challenge patents, the challenger must present specific evidence that the publication was available to the public. Addressing an issue that has divided PTAB panels, the Precedential Opinion Panel, or POP, said markers of publication like a copyright date are not per se sufficient to show that a publication was available to the public before the patent application was filed, but may be taken into consideration by the board. "At the institution stage, the petition must...

