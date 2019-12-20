American Airlines Sues Delta Over 'Flagship' Trademark

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 2:37 PM EST) -- American Airlines sued Delta Air Lines for trademark infringement in Texas federal court Friday, accusing the rival of confusing consumers by adopting the term "Flagship." American, the largest airline in the country, says it's used the name "Flagship" as a trademark for premium air services since the 1930s — long before Delta started using the term for similar purposes in 2017. "Despite knowing that American owns the exclusive right to use the Flagship marks, Delta has begun to use the terms 'flagship,' 'Flagship,' and 'FLAGSHIP' to promote its own airport lounges and premium services and interiors," the company wrote in its...

