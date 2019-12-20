Law Firm Shakes Off Malpractice Suit Over Union Deal

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit against a law firm and its now-retired managing partner, saying the former client’s malpractice claims over the drafting of a union contract were filed too late. U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance said in her decision that VSE Corporation should have filed its suit against Carver Darden Koretzky Tessier Finn Blossman & Areaux LLC and Harold Koretzky no more than one year after VSE was served with notice of a suit that allegedly resulted from poor advice from the firm. "This court finds that the peremptive period began to run at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS