J&J Asks St. Louis Talc Jury To Stand Up For Corporations

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:29 PM EST) -- An attorney for Johnson & Johnson asked a St. Louis jury on Friday to show the world that corporations can get “a fair shake” in their city, after counsel for a woman claiming J&J’s baby powder caused her ovarian cancer said that not hitting J&J with a large verdict would lead to more women’s cancer deaths. During closing arguments after a roughly two-week trial, J&J attorney Allison Brown of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP told the jury that “some people say corporations can’t get a fair shake in the city of St. Louis.” “Some people say that there is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS