United Ends EEOC Suit Over Pilot's 'Reprehensible' Pic Posts

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:06 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge approved a $321,000 deal ending a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing United Airlines of refusing to punish a pilot who posted nude images of a flight attendant online, the agency announced Friday.

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez on Thursday issued a judgment greenlighting the EEOC's consent decree with the airline, which must also revise its sexual harassment policy to explicitly bar harassing conduct online and via social media, and provide refresher EEO training to flight operations and inflight management workers.

The deal does not involve an admission of wrongdoing from United, which said Friday, "The...

