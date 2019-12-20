Highmark Settles Insurance Buyers' Antitrust Suit For $7.5M

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 8:15 PM EST) -- Highmark Inc. on Friday agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a suit brought by a Pittsburgh hotel owner that the Allegheny County region's largest insurer and largest hospital provider conspired to block small-group insurance plans from the market. Cole's Wexford Hotel Inc. and Highmark asked the court to grant initial approval to the deal resolving its nearly decade-long attempt to certify a class of employers allegedly harmed by collusion that ran into obstacles along the way. After a federal judge's decision in 2016 to deny attempts by Cole's Wexford to force Highmark to hand over data on the rates it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS