Aegerion Sales Rep Found Guilty In $1.8M Drug Fraud

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 5:20 PM EST) -- A Boston federal jury convicted a former Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. salesman on 15 counts in connection with a drug fraud scheme that the government said cost Medicare and insurance companies more than $1.8 million. The panel deliberated Mark Moffett's fate for three hours after receiving the case on Thursday before coming back with guilty verdicts across the board on nine counts of wire fraud and six counts of aggravated identity theft. According to federal prosecutors, Moffett, 46, tricked insurance companies and faked patient diagnoses, test results, medical histories and letters from doctors in an effort to sell Aegerion's expensive specialized cholesterol...

