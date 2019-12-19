Sutter Health, Calif. AG Antitrust Deal Valued At $575M

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 6:58 PM EST) -- Sutter Health agreed to make a $575 million one-time cash payment as part of a deal struck two months ago to resolve a high-profile antitrust suit alleging the company gouged union health plans with inflated hospital costs, California’s attorney general said Friday. Sutter Health agreed Friday to pay $575 million and make “significant changes” to its practices to resolve claims that it overcharged millions of workers through anti-competitive behavior. (AP) California Attorney General Xavier Becerra touted the state court settlement, first reached in principle in October on the eve of trial, as a “game changer for restoring competition.” The deal also required Sutter...

