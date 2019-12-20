St. Louis Tells Justices That Rams Move Suit Belongs In Court

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 10:56 PM EST) -- St. Louis urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to take an appeal by the Los Angeles Rams and billionaire owner Stan Kroenke, who want to arbitrate its lawsuit seeking to recoup the millions spent on trying to keep the team in St. Louis, saying the city's claims belong in court. The Rams and Kroenke have been fighting tooth and nail to send the suit to arbitration, specifically citing the arbitration clause in the 1995 stadium lease agreement. They filed a petition for certiorari with the U.S. Supreme Court, arguing that the Missouri court's refusal to do so in the "politically charged"...

