Ex-Tinder Exec's Sexual Assault Suit Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 4:24 PM EST) -- An ex-Tinder executive who alleges the dating app fired her for complaining about a sexual assault by its parent company's then-CEO can't pursue retaliation and assault claims in court, a federal judge ruled, rejecting her argument that she was tricked into signing an arbitration agreement. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald ruled Friday that the arbitration agreement Rosette Pambakian, a former Tinder Inc. marketing executive, had signed was broad enough to cover allegations that then-Match CEO Gregory Blatt assaulted her at a holiday party in 2016. "Plaintiff appears to be arguing that the scope of the arbitration agreement must be limited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS