DraftKings Joins SBTech, Will Go Public In SPAC Merger

Law360 (December 23, 2019, 2:17 PM EST) -- Online gambling site DraftKings Inc. said Monday it will enter into a three-way merger with SBTech and Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., with plans to become a public company in the first half of next year. The merger will be the only vertically integrated sports betting and online gambling company based in the U.S., DraftKings said Monday. (AP) The resulting company, which will retain the DraftKings name and be led by co-founder and CEO Jason Robins, will be the only vertically integrated sports betting and online gambling company based in the U.S., according to a DraftKings statement. The new company will also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS