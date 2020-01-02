Insurance Fight Over Avenatti-Linked Jet Back In State Court

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- A dispute over an insurance policy for a seized $4.4 million airplane that embattled attorney Michael Avenatti and a former client purchased together has landed back in California state court, after a three-month sojourn in federal court. Because Avenatti, the ex-client and the company that the two used to buy the plane are all based in California and their interests could be at odds, the aviation wing of Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. can't remove the case to the Central District of California based on diversity jurisdiction, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter said Monday. Former Avenatti client William Parrish sued...

