Alaska Looks To Intervene In Tribe's Gaming Suit

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- Alaska has asked to step into the Native Village of Eklutna’s suit claiming congressional representatives illegally influenced the government when it refused to approve a tribal lease for gaming, saying the case addresses the territorial jurisdiction of all Alaska tribes. The state argued in a motion to intervene Tuesday that if the tribe’s Alaska Native allotment is judged to meet the definition of “Indian lands” under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, Alaska's ability to regulate gambling and collect taxes there will be restricted. The state said it was compelled to intervene as a defendant in the case because the suit's outcome...

