ArQule Investor Wants More Detail On $2.7B Merck Sale

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 2:21 PM EST) -- An ArQule Inc. investor filed a proposed class action in Delaware federal court Thursday asserting stockholders need more information about Merck's $2.7 billion acquisition of the cancer-focused biopharmaceutical company to make an informed vote on the transaction. Shareholder George Assad filed suit against ArQule and its directors, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., and a Merck subsidiary, urging the court to either halt the transaction or award rescissory damages if it is finalized. Also, the companies should be directed to file a public disclosure that includes more financial and other information, Assad contends. The suit claims that a solicitation statement filed with...

