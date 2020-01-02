Ranbaxy Wants 1st Circ. To Settle Generics Antitrust Question

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:42 PM EST) -- Ranbaxy Inc. wants the First Circuit to take an immediate look at its bid to dismiss a multidistrict suit accusing the company of gaining an unfair edge by improperly securing approval for generic drugs, according to a New Year's Eve filing in Massachusetts federal court. The drugmaker and its parent, co-defendant Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., said the question of whether the consolidated claims are precluded by the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Buckman v. Plaintiffs' Legal Committee — which said the FDCA bars state law claims that are predicated on the same conduct —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS