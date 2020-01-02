Okla. Tribes Sue Governor Over Gaming Pact Renewals

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw tribes have hit Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt with a suit in federal court, claiming he stirred up public uncertainty over when the tribe’s gaming compacts expire even though the deals were clearly set to automatically renew at the start of 2020. The suit stems from Stitt’s contention that Oklahoma’s gaming compacts with more than 30 tribes expired at the end of 2019, as he has sought to renegotiate the deals to gain the state a higher percentage of revenue-sharing from tribal casinos in the state. The Cherokee Nation, Chickasaw Nation and Choctaw Nation claimed in their...

