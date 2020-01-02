Cuomo Gunning To Restore Net Neutrality In New York

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has promised to roll out strong net neutrality protections to prevent internet service providers from favoring certain traffic, joining a number of states taking the matter into their own hands amid the Trump administration’s fervent deregulation efforts. "While the federal administration works to undermine this asset, in New York we are advancing the strongest net neutrality proposal in the nation so big corporations can't control what information we access or stymie smaller competitors,” Cuomo said in a statement released alongside the proposal on Dec. 19. The Federal Communications Commission voted to scrap the Obama-era net neutrality...

