Music Rights Group Cheers DOJ Intervention In Antitrust Row

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- Global Music Rights LLC has urged a California federal court to heed a statement of interest filed by the Justice Department that blasted a radio station organization's bid to escape antitrust claims brought by GMR, arguing that the alleged conduct is clearly unlawful. GMR responded Dec. 27 to the statement of interest filed earlier in the month by the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust division that blasted the Radio Music License Committee Inc.'s bid to escape allegations that its licensing demands are anti-competitive. The committee represents radio stations in music licensing matters. GMR argued that while RMLC claims that an agreement among...

