Private Prison Co. Calls Calif. For-Profit Detention Ban Illegal

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- A for-profit prison company has sued the state of California over a new law that blocks funding for moneymaking prisons and detention centers in the Golden State, saying it stands to lose $4 billion and seven facilities if the statute stands. GEO Group Inc., which operates more than 100 "secure facilities" across the country, told a California federal court Monday that the law steps on the federal government's authority. The company claims that Assembly Bill 32, which came into effect this year and cuts off most of the state funding available to for-profit prisons and detention centers, will block not only state entities but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS