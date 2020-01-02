Trump Enacts Robocall Crackdown Law

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 1:27 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump enacted a much-anticipated consumer protection law at the tail-end of the year, giving the Federal Communications Commission broader authority to fight unwanted robocalls and rewarding bipartisan lawmaking efforts to crack down on annoying and deceptive phone traffic. The Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence, or TRACED, Act sailed through both the House and Senate nearly unanimously in 2019, and the White House said Trump was "proud" to sign it into law Monday. "American families deserve control over their communications, and this legislation will update our laws and regulations to stiffen penalties, increase transparency, and enhance government collaboration...

