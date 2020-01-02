11th Circ. Hands DuPont Victory In Stock Option Suit

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 8:49 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has handed E.I. DuPont De Nemours and Co. its latest victory in a benefits dispute, ruling that the company can seize employees’ stock options on their last day if they’ve worked for DuPont for less than 15 years. The case revolved around whether DuPont made it clear that former employees must have worked for 15 years and reached a certain age for the company to consider them “retired,” a designation that allows them to keep stock options for seven years after leaving DuPont. The Eleventh Circuit ruled that DuPont did make this clear, so the company had the...

