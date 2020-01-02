Actavis Sheds Some Claims But Can't Exit Testosterone Trial

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:59 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has partially denied pharmaceutical giant Actavis' summary judgment motion and refused to bar certain expert testimony in what was to have been the first bellwether trial against that company over cardiovascular issues allegedly caused by a testosterone replacement therapy drug. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly handed down the order Dec. 30 in the case of would-have-been bellwether plaintiff Brad Martin, who opted out of a settlement that Actavis announced in 2018 in the multi-defendant MDL. Martin blames his heart attack on Actavis' Androderm, a testosterone replacement therapy, or TRT, medication. The judge refused Actavis' motion for summary judgment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS