Blank Rome Guides M&T Realty's $145M Manhattan Loan

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Blank Rome LLP represented M&T Realty Capital in connection with its $145 million loan to developer TF Cornerstone for an apartment complex on East 69th Street in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Thursday. The loan from M&T Realty Capital Corp. is for the Fairfax at 201 and 203 E. 69th St., and roughly $61.15 million of the amount is new capital for the complex, while the remainder is an assumption and refinance of existing debt there. The property, located in the Lenox Hill neighborhood of Manhattan's Upper East Side, is close to the 68th Street subway station where...

