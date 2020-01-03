Snell & Wilmer Faces DQ Bid In EB-5 Project Row

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- Snell & Wilmer LLP should be disqualified from representing entities at odds with each other in litigation brought by dozens of Chinese investors seeking to recoup the $500,000 they each sunk into a Colorado condominium project as part of the EB-5 visa program, one set of investors has contended. The District of Colorado should drop Snell & Wilmer from representing both Colorado Regional Center Project Solaris LLLP and Colorado Regional Center I LLC, as the two entities should be fighting over the purported loss of tens of millions of dollars in the project in Vail, Colorado, according to a motion to...

