Buyers Say Pfizer Falsely Labeled Heartburn Drug As Safe

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- A New Jersey woman has hit Pfizer Inc. with a proposed class action over the recently recalled heartburn medication Zantac, alleging that the product was worthless because it has been found to contain a potent cancer-causing chemical. In a complaint filed Thursday, named plaintiff Dana Viola said Pfizer, which received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an over-the-counter version of Zantac in 2004 and was the drug's primary manufacturer for the next several years, should have known the product was contaminated with N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA. NDMA is a "carcinogenic and liver-damaging impurity," Viola said, that has previously been...

