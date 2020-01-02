Pharmacies Must Produce 14 Years Of Opioid Records In MDL

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- Some of the nation’s largest pharmacy chains must turn over an unprecedented 14 years’ worth of nationwide opioid prescription records to the cities and counties suing them for billions over their role in the opioid epidemic, the Ohio federal judge overseeing the sprawling multidistrict litigation has ruled. U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster’s short Dec. 30 order means that Walgreen Co., CVS Health Corp., Rite-Aid Corp., Walmart Inc. and other pharmacy retailers will have to produce records dating back to 2006 that will show how many customers obtained opioids from them and what safeguards were in place to ensure those prescriptions were legitimate,...

