General Mills Unit Sued For Deceptively Carb-Rich Dog Food

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- General Mills' pet health brand Blue Buffalo falsely labels a line of dog food products as healthy and inspired by the diet of wolves, despite the food containing high amounts of carbohydrates, which are not beneficial for dogs, according to a New York dog owner who sued the manufacturer Wednesday. While Blue Buffalo's Blue Wilderness packaging prominently displays an image of a grey wolf, the domestic dog's genetic ancestor, and includes promotional language like "Nature's Evolutionary Diet," plaintiff Shannon Walton says the products are not healthy for dogs or wolves. Walton's proposed class action says the company's "claims are deceptive because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS