Ill. Staffing Co. Hit With Privacy Suit Over Finger Scans

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- A Chicago-based staffing agency has been hit with a proposed class action claiming its lack of transparency in requiring employees to scan their fingerprints into the company's database flouts Illinois' strict biometric privacy law. Former employees of family-owned LCV Staffing LLC claimed in a Dec. 30 suit in Cook County Circuit Court that the company collects, stores, uses, publishes and disseminates its employees' private identifying information without following the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act's consent and disclosure requirements. The former employees, John Shields and Johnnie Tyler, say that "to this day" they don't know the status of the biometric information their former employer has collected from them,...

