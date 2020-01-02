Blinded Hockey Player Settles With Minor League

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- A professional hockey player has reached a settlement with the Federal Professional Hockey League in a lawsuit seeking to enforce an $800,000 default judgment in a suit over an on-ice injury that left him blind in one eye, according to filings in Illinois federal court. Kyler Moje and the FPHL, formerly known as the Federal Hockey League, agreed to settle the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount, the sides said in a stipulation filed Monday requesting the court retain jurisdiction to enforce the settlement's terms. Counsel for Moje declined to comment Thursday. A representative for the FPHL did not immediately respond to...

