Texas Atty Says German Air Glider Co. Ignoring Legal Bills

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:35 PM EST) -- A German air glider company has soured a longstanding working relationship with its Texas-based counsel by stiffing the lawyer out of more than $600,000 in attorney fees and costs, the lawyer has contended in Texas federal court. Joseph Blanks counseled Stemme AG since 2003 and was the first person in Texas to buy one of its planes, in either 1999 or 2000, he contends. Yet the company has fallen back on its legal bills, owing €479,855 ($536,142) in legal fees, $58,103 in cash advances and $14,500 in consulting services, according to the lawyer's complaint Monday in the Eastern District of Texas....

