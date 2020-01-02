Cashless Tolls Vendor Gets Miami Contract Win Affirmed

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:33 PM EST) -- A Florida appeals court on Thursday upheld a transportation contractor's win in a breach-of-contract and wrongful termination suit against the Miami-Dade County Expressway Authority over the company's work building a cashless toll system, although the court ordered part of the $53.3 million judgment to be recalculated. The Third District Court of Appeal rejected the transportation agency's argument that the trial court should have found that Electronic Transaction Consultants Corp. — a leading provider of transportation and tolling systems and services — failed to comply with dispute resolution procedures in the parties' contract and could not bring its claims. The three-judge panel also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS