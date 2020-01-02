Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Power Co. Seeks Court's Help In Siemens Argentine Deal Fight

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- A Canadian power company has asked a New York federal court to temporarily stop Siemens Energy Inc. from accusing it of defaulting under their deal to construct a power plant in Argentina, saying it could unnecessarily be forced into bankruptcy even while related arbitration plays out.

Stoneway Capital Corp. told the New York court in an injunction bid filed Tuesday that there is an "urgent need" for the court to halt Siemens from providing any further notifications to the Bank of New York Mellon, which, as collateral agent, will notify Stoneway's creditors of the Canadian company's alleged $23 million default under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies