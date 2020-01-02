RI Tells 1st Circ. Climate Suit Belongs In State Court

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Rhode Island has asked the First Circuit to uphold a lower court's ruling that its lawsuit seeking to pin climate change-related costs on energy giants including Chevron and ExxonMobil belongs in state court. While the companies have argued there are several reasons the appeals court should overturn U.S. District Judge William E. Smith's July decision and keep the case in federal court, the state said in a Dec. 26 brief that under federal law, the First Circuit has limited ability to review a remand order and that none of the requirements to reverse the order have been met. Congress specifically prohibited review...

