NJ Docs Beat Suit Over NY Patient’s Blindness

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Two New Jersey-based doctors accused of causing a New Yorker’s blindness with a botched procedure have escaped the suit after an Empire State appeals court ruled Thursday that the patient failed to prove the doctors’ principal business operations were in New York. A four-judge Appellate Division panel for the First Department unanimously reversed a trial judge’s ruling that Drs. Henry K. Tsai and Brian H. Chon must face a suit accusing the physicians and others of providing negligent proton radiation therapy to Barbara Robins, which caused her to go blind in both eyes. Robins was undergoing treatment for a noncancerous brain...

