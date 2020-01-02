Wash. Urges 9th Circ. To Dump Coal Export Appeal

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:16 PM EST) -- Washington state has told the Ninth Circuit that a federal court rightly paused a constitutional challenge to the state’s decision to deny a water quality certificate for a proposed coal export facility in order to allow parallel state court litigation to play out. Lighthouse Resources Inc. argued that U.S. District Judge Robert Bryan shouldn’t have abstained from ruling on its claims that the state Department of Ecology’s permit denial violates the U.S. Constitution’s commerce clause while it fights the denial in state court. But Washington told the Ninth Circuit in a Dec. 30 brief that Judge Bryan correctly concluded that there...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS