Apple Tells Justices $439M VirnetX Verdict Is ‘Grossly Unfair’

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- Apple has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to undo a Federal Circuit decision upholding a jury verdict ordering the company to pay $439 million for infringing VirnetX’s network security patents, saying the “grossly unfair” outcome hinged “fundamental legal errors.” In a petition for a writ of certiorari filed Dec. 27, the tech giant argued that the Federal Circuit’s January 2019 decision was wrong for two reasons: It failed to limit the damages award to the value of the patented features, and it let the verdict stand after the patents were invalidated by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. “Defying this court’s...

