'King Of Bullshit' Wants 2nd Circ. Redo In BuzzFeed Libel Suit

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- A man BuzzFeed labeled the "King of Bullshit News" asked the Second Circuit on Thursday to reconsider its decision not to revive his libel suit, arguing the court misinterpreted its own previous ruling in disregarding nearly all the evidence and testimony from him and his reporters. The Second Circuit’s three-member panel in December ruled that testimony alone by Central European News Ltd. journalists and founder Michael Leidig was “insufficient” evidence to prove their stories were factually based. But Leidig and CEN claimed in their petition for a panel rehearing or a rehearing en banc that that ruling was unprecedented. CEN and...

