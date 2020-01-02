Soccer Gear Co. Asks 9th Circ. To Revisit Nike’s Antitrust Win

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- A soccer gear company asked the Ninth Circuit to reconsider its denial of the company’s appeal that accused Nike Inc. of squashing competitors in the soccer equipment market, arguing that several missteps by the court and Nike’s counsel warrant a reopening of the case. Havensight Capital LLC said in Wednesday’s motion to reopen that one of the judges was improperly appointed to the appellate panel because she was a district judge from a court outside the Ninth Circuit. The company also said the panel’s order was improper because it said the matter was remanded in part and affirmed in part “but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS