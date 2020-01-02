'Annoyance Lawyer' Seeks Rehearing After 2nd Circ. Ejection

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 6:32 PM EST) -- A self-described "annoyance lawyer" wants another chance to argue his case before the Second Circuit after he was booted from an appellate hearing last month for “disrespectful and discourteous” conduct in the courtroom. Queens-based attorney Todd C. Bank has asked the full Second Circuit to revisit last month’s decision by a three-judge panel, which affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a case Bank filed on behalf of another lawyer, Robert Doyle, who was contesting a character affidavit requirement for admission to the federal bar in the Eastern District of New York. In a terse three-page decision filed Dec. 16, the appellate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS