Convicted 'Real Housewife' Stuck Behind Bars During Appeal

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 9:59 PM EST) -- Disbarred Maryland attorney and former "Real Housewives" cast member Brynee Baylor can't avoid prison while she appeals her fraud conviction, as a Maryland federal judge said late Thursday that she's not buying Baylor's claim that the government sabotaged her defense. A day before her voluntary surrender on Wednesday, Baylor — whose bid to be free during her appeal was previously denied — reinvigorated her push, arguing that the government purposefully undermined her case by dropping a witness just days ahead of her trial. However, in a short ruling that hit the docket Thursday evening, U.S. District Judge Ellen S. Huvelle said she didn't find the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS