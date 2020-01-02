Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Blocking Calif. Dialysis Law Will Serve Public, Judge Says

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- Just two days before a new law was set to take effect, a California federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the state statute that patients with end-stage renal disease claim would kill a program that helps them afford dialysis treatment, saying some patients would face "potentially life-threatening" treatment disruptions.

In a 17-page minute order filed Dec. 30, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter granted a request by the American Kidney Fund Inc., two patients and others for an emergency preliminary injunction to prevent Assembly Bill 290 from taking effect, finding that there is "significant public interest" in halting the statute...

