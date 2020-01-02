9th Circ. Won't Touch FCA Suit Over Off-Label Opioids

Law360 (January 2, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a False Claims Act suit accusing Janssen Pharmaceutica NV of boosting off-label sales of its opioid prescription drugs with unlawful marketing practices, finding that the company that originally brought the case couldn't appeal the decision. The three-judge panel said in its published opinion that it didn't have jurisdiction over the appeal from Alexander Volkhoff LLC since an anonymous woman, Jane Doe, had replaced the company as the relator in the suit. Although the Ninth Circuit has allowed nonparties to appeal a case when "they were significantly involved in the district court proceedings," Alexander...

