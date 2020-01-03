Gov't Defends Identity Theft Count In Panama Papers Case

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- Prosecutors have urged a New York federal judge not to toss an identity theft charge that alleges an accountant used the name of his client's mother as part of a tax evasion scheme tied to Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca. The prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman to deny a request from the accountant, Richard Gaffey, to dismiss one count of aggravated identity theft accusing him of using the name of a client's mother in connection with a fraudulent scheme. The statute underpinning the charge doesn't require proof that she didn't consent to the use of her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS