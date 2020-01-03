9th Circ. Says Technicality Doesn't Kill $1.1M Visa Fraud Deal

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 3:48 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has decided that a district court retained the authority to enforce a settlement agreement despite a magistrate judge's failure to explicitly state its jurisdictional claim in a dismissal order, paving the way for a Chinese investor to recoup $1.1 million after alleged visa fraud. The three-judge panel ruled Thursday that the district court did not abuse its discretion in July 2018 when it amended the dismissal order to keep its jurisdiction. The circuit judges said the American couple that allegedly bilked a would-be immigrant investor seeking an EB-5 visa could not escape the court's enforcement of their settlement...

