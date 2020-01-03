Navy Picks General Dynamics For $98M Ship Overhaul

Law360 (January 3, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- The U.S. Navy has awarded a $98 million contract to General Dynamics to modernize and maintain the USS Harpers Ferry, a dock landing ship. Navy officials awarded the contract to San Diego-based General Dynamics National Steel and Shipbuilding Co., which goes by NASSCO, on Dec. 26 and announced it Thursday. The contract was solicited on a West Coast-wide basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport of San Diego, the Navy said. It was awarded after three offers were sent in response to the solicitation. “NASSCO will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating and...

